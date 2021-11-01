$0.06 EPS Expected for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Supervielle’s earnings. Grupo Supervielle reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grupo Supervielle.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.23 million. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

SUPV opened at $2.18 on Friday. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $199.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 116.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

