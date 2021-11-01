$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $248,167.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,629,270. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $136.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,705. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,727.15 and a beta of 0.26.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

