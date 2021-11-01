-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.23). Twilio reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $7.13 on Friday, hitting $298.49. The company had a trading volume of 75,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,440. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio has a 52-week low of $254.82 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.46 and a 200 day moving average of $352.62.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $4,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

