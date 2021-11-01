-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Compugen reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compugen.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 60,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 10.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 13.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGEN traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,740. Compugen has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $455.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

