-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Volta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Volta.

Several research analysts recently commented on VLTA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Volta in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Volta in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Volta in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Volta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE:VLTA opened at $8.14 on Friday. Volta has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volta stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.16% of Volta at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

About Volta

Volta Industries Inc provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc, formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS.

