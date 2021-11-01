$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Viavi Solutions also reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.38 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%.

VIAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $37,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $129,123.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,274 shares of company stock valued at $483,437. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

