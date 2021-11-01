$0.41 EPS Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.38. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,378,000 after purchasing an additional 890,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,595 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,579,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,125,000 after acquiring an additional 782,803 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

