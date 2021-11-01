$0.41 EPS Expected for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Innoviva in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Innoviva by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter.

Innoviva stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. 3,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,481. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 27.60.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

