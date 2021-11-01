$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Resideo Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NYSE REZI opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.64. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,166,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,001,000 after purchasing an additional 232,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,569,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,097,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,440,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,203,000 after purchasing an additional 198,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,614,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,123,000 after purchasing an additional 292,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,579,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,121,000 after purchasing an additional 81,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

