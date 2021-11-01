$0.49 EPS Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%.

HEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.05. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $23.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.