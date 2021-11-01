-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.71). Atreca reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atreca.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCEL shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Atreca by 438.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atreca by 730.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Atreca during the second quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atreca during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Atreca during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

BCEL stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $191.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.01. Atreca has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $20.29.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.