$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.96. Highwoods Properties posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIW. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

HIW opened at $44.84 on Monday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 22.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 35,507 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,946,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 186,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,444,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

