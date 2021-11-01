$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.06. PayPal posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.59. 13,010,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,903,563. PayPal has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.08. The firm has a market cap of $273.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.