$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Exelon posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.75. 224,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exelon has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $53.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

