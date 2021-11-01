$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on UAA. Wedbush began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Under Armour by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Under Armour by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 59,480 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Under Armour by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth.

