$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAA. UBS Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Under Armour stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 160.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 51,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 31,853 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Under Armour (UAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.