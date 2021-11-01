$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to report sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Avangrid by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Avangrid by 15.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 27.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 31.3% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Avangrid by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,965,000 after acquiring an additional 70,618 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGR traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 375,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.28.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

