$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,798. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in KB Home in the second quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 512.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the second quarter worth $61,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.