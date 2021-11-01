10,791 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Ashmore Group plc

Ashmore Group plc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,323,000. MercadoLibre comprises about 12.1% of Ashmore Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 11.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI stock traded up $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,484.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -29,787.00 and a beta of 1.55. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,192.14 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,723.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,595.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MELI. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,965.13.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.