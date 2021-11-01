$12.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report sales of $12.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.89 billion and the highest is $13.03 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $11.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $52.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.59 billion to $52.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $54.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.66 billion to $55.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.04. 675,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,471,266. The company has a market cap of $236.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after buying an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,737,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,696,519,000 after purchasing an additional 494,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,811,048,000 after purchasing an additional 710,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

