$125.99 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report $125.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.50 million. The Marcus posted sales of $33.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 275.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $417.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.40 million to $419.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $721.52 million, with estimates ranging from $709.50 million to $733.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCS. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.80. The Marcus has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 163.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 514,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,103,000 after purchasing an additional 389,512 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,342,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 1,544.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 133,966 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

