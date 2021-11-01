13,514 Shares in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

