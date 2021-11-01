139,620 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 139,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,849,000. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after acquiring an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

TXN stock opened at $188.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.22 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

