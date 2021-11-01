1,550,481 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,550,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,918,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned approximately 0.61% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $499,395,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,217,000.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE OGN remained flat at $$36.75 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,348. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.16.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

