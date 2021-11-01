17,153 Shares in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $190,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 72.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $708,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $464,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,305 over the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $17.58 on Monday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $95.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $827.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

