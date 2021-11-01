18,769 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Acquired by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 169,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 62,890 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 252.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,693,000 after buying an additional 99,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,669,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 48,252 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGA stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.64. The stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,381. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $98.44 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.78.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

