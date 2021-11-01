$199.68 Million in Sales Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will announce sales of $199.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $205.20 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $764.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $768.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $798.10 million, with estimates ranging from $721.98 million to $845.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,055. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.