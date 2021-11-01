$2.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce $2.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,921. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

