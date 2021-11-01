$2.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will report $2.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $15.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $14.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $831.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $696.71.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,558 shares of company stock worth $194,367,627 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $639.94 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

