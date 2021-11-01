$2.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post sales of $2.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.19 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $11.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $11.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.42.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 63,744 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $177.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

