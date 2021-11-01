$20.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report sales of $20.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.75 billion. Humana posted sales of $20.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $83.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.83 billion to $84.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $93.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.23 billion to $96.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.92.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Humana by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after purchasing an additional 449,846 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Humana by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 448,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,906,000 after purchasing an additional 242,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $463.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $416.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.07. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

