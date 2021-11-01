2,061,050 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,061,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,907,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.53% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,210,000 after purchasing an additional 456,656 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

