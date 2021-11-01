243,200 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 243,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $54.89 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

