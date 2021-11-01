3,351 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,332,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 28.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 473.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 52.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of BXP stock opened at $113.64 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.