3,431,895 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Acquired by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,431,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,583,000. GoodRx makes up approximately 2.2% of Atreides Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 0.87% of GoodRx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of GoodRx stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Babak Azad sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $206,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 669,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 891,163 shares valued at $37,985,806. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.