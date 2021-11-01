36,286 Shares in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,286 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

