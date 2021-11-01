3,692 Shares in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 94.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth $281,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ImmunityBio by 46.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 155,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 234,631 shares during the period. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $99,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,175 shares of company stock worth $688,734. 82.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

ImmunityBio stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

