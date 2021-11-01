4,094 Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,094 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 436,700 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTMI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.47.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

