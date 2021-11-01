$429.04 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post $429.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $419.50 million and the highest is $440.10 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $408.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.36.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 96,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.22. 832,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,951. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $89.65 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.31.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.