$429.04 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post $429.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $419.50 million and the highest is $440.10 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $408.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.36.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 96,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.22. 832,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,951. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $89.65 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.31.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

