$451.55 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce $451.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $442.00 million and the highest is $461.10 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $424.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after acquiring an additional 487,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1,334.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 524,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 487,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,643. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

