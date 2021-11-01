494 Shares in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Seaboard by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Seaboard by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Seaboard by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB traded up $31.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,881.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 860. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $2,870.02 and a twelve month high of $4,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $151.56 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc bought 2,415,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $50,000,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 78.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

