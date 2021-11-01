$5.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to report sales of $5.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $20.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $21.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.91 billion to $22.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.53. 796,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,637,287. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

