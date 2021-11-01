$542.96 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will report $542.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $539.40 million to $544.50 million. Dropbox reported sales of $487.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 0.92. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $337,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,629 shares of company stock worth $2,333,480. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

