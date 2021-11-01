5,488 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Purchased by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,488 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Watsco by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.88. The company had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.82. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.