6,927 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC traded down $4.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $493.68. 8,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,683. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $202.56 and a one year high of $510.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.38.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.59.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

