7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) Shares Acquired by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 55.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 5,733.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 7.4% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII).

Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.