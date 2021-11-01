$80.08 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report sales of $80.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.30 million. CalAmp reported sales of $88.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $324.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $323.40 million to $326.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $349.66 million, with estimates ranging from $341.47 million to $358.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAMP shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP remained flat at $$9.62 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 69,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,925. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $345.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

