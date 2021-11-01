$80.86 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce sales of $80.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.30 million to $82.41 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $84.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $335.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.10 million to $340.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $349.42 million, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $356.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,244. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 472.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 263,017 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,426,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

