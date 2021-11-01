$82.49 Million in Sales Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will post $82.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.88 million and the lowest is $79.10 million. Navigator posted sales of $66.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $311.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.73 million to $317.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $414.91 million, with estimates ranging from $394.58 million to $435.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $68.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE:NVGS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.30. 31,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Navigator has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Navigator by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.