$841.03 Million in Sales Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post sales of $841.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $835.68 million and the highest is $844.82 million. Echo Global Logistics posted sales of $754.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECHO shares. Barrington Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

ECHO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.09. 31,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,984. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

